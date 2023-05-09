Non-Commvention Action

TESS COFFEY, former Assistant to UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN/PHILADELPHIA GM ROGER LAMAY, was presented with the third annual RITA HOUSTON SPIRIT OF NON-COMM AWARD at the 2023 NON-Commvention in recognition of her many years coordinating the annual conference for WXPN. HOUSTON, the late PD of FORDHAM UNIVERSITY Triple A WFUV/NEW YORKPD passed away in 2020.

WXPN MD/Founder and Producer of the annual NON-COMMVENTION, DAN REED said, “Ever since the NON-COMM has been here in PHILLY – until this year – TESS has been an invaluable partner to us, with her specialty being solving registration problems and working closely with all the attendees. She is an amazing person who always has a smile, and we have countless comments from attendees about how helpful and nice TESS was. Her attention to our most valuable assets – our attendees – is why we felt she was the perfect recipient for this year’s RITA HOUSTON SPIRIT OF NON-COMM AWARD.”

Produced and presented by WXPN, the 3-day NON-COMMVENTION features live performances of new music from emerging and established artists in addition to conference sessions that explore the best practices, opportunities, and challenges for radio stations that focus on artist and community impact and sustainability. The 2023 NON-COMMVENTION took place live this year from MAY 2-5.

Pictured with COFFEY is POLYVINYL RECORDS Promotion Director and former WXPN volunteer ROB WILCOX.

Coffey and Wilcox (Photo: Paige Walter)

