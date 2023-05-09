Charese Fruge, Amy Brown

In this week's ALL ACCESS "WOMEN TO WATCH” column, MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE' hits it out of the park with AMY BROWN. Her current duties alone are a resume to die for: co-host of the nationally syndicated "The BOBBY BONES Show," co-host on the “Country Top 30,” host of “Women of iHEARTCOUNTRY,” host of the “4 Things with AMY BROWN” podcast, host of the “Outweigh” podcast, and she manages and produces four shows (with three more being added soon) on her own podcast network.

Talking about the connections that only radio can foster, BROWN said, “Over the years, listeners have laughed with us, cried with us, and grown up with us. I met a listener the other day that said she listened to us when she was in the 5th grade ... She is a nurse now and still listens. She thanked us for being there for her through numerous phases of her life. We feel old when we hear stories like that, but also gratitude for the ability to connect with people that we don’t personally know, and to be a constant for them when they need to be entertained or relate on a deeper level.”

