Q1 Results

Revenue rose 1.4% year-over-year for SALEM MEDIA GROUP in first quarter 2023 to $63.5 million, with net income falling from a gain of $1.7 million to a loss of $5.2 million (6 to -19 cents/diluted share). EBITDA plummeted 107.6% to a loss of $600,000 and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 79.6% to $1.4 million.

Net broadcast revenue decreased 0.2% to $48.3 million (same station off 0.5% to $48.1 million). The Digital Media division saw a 2% increase to $10.5 million, and the Publishing division's revenue jumped 19.7% to $4.6 million.

