Celebrating Taylor Swift's Philly Concerts

IHEARTMEDIA Top 40 Q102/PHILADELPHIA's "BEX & BUSTER" are set to host a TAYLOR SWIFT Tailgate Party, with a mural unveiling and concert ticket giveaway in partnership with SOUTH STREET HEADHOUSE DISTRICT, FRIDAY (MAY 12th) starting at 8a (ET).

The mural of the superstar was created by local artist EMILY KELLY. BEX and BUSTER first connected with KELLY through TIKTOK and worked with SOUTH STREET HEADHOUSE DISTRICT to find the right location for her artwork

There will also be “TAYLOR”-themed food courtesy of restaurant BRIDGET FOY and giveaways of concert tickets for her show at the LINC from MAY 12th-14th.

Said BEX, "We're thrilled to host the TAYLOR SWIFT Tailgate party and give fans a chance to see this amazing mural of one of the biggest stars in the music industry."

Added co-host BUSTER, "We know our listeners love TAYLOR SWIFT and we're excited to give them a chance to win tickets to her upcoming PHILADELPHIA concert appearances."

The party is a free event for the community to come together and celebrate the artist in advance of her concert.

