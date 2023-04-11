Going Paperless

Local radio should benefit from more representative sampling and more accurate consumption data as result of the announcement earlier today that NIELSEN AUDIO will retire the paper diary in late 2025. At that point, NIELSEN AUDIO will join EASTLAN RATINGS in collecting audience measurement data by utilizing digital “diaries."

Said EASTLAN President/CEO MIKE GOULD, “As we near the completion of our 10th year of surveys collected digitally, we can’t imagine NIELSEN won’t find wider participation which should help with their sampling issues, especially in younger demos. Since EASTLAN implemented digital diaries back in 2014, we’ve also seen the digital respondents tend to recall more overall radio usage as compared to other methodologies. So this is truly exciting news for radio, wish the transition could come even more quickly!”

