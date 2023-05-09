Doug Herzog: Present At The Creation (Photo: Facebook)

PARAMOUNT GLOBAL, formerly VIACOMCBS has let go about 25% of its staff on its domestic cable networks as it merges SHOWTIME and MTV, and in the process, has shuttered MTV NEWS.

PARAMOUNT is combining nine separate teams into one.

DOUG HERZOG, who started MTV NEWS in SEPTEMBER 1984, posted on FACEBOOK, "I was hired by BOB PITTMAN and JOHN SYKES to create the MTV NEWS department. It was the peak of the classic music video era and the channel was just beginning to experiment with programming that went beyond just the clips. So, along with my colleagues LINDA CORRADINA, MICHAEL SHORE, STU COHN, TIM SOMMER, ALINE ALLEGRA, PATRICK BYRNES, DAVID SIRULNICK, MERLE GINSBERG, NINA JUSTMAN, ALISSA BELLETINI, KATHY LEVINSKY, MARGARET THOMPSON, KURT LODER, JOHN NORRIS, LAUREN LAZIN and so many other... we created a plucky and ultimately award-winning entertainment news organization that became a pillar of MTV programming for decades. Long live MTV NEWS."

