WVVR (Beaver 100.3)/Clarksville, TN, PD Mike 'Sandman' Sanders Exits
by Roy Trakin
May 10, 2023 at 4:37 AM (PT)
SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WVVR (BEAVER 100.3)/CLARKSVILLE, TN PD/afternoon host MIKE "SANDMAN" SANDERS has announced his resignation.
SANDMAN managed the well-established Country station. He became a part of the CLARKSVILLE group in SEPTEMBER 2020. He has previously worked in JACKSONVILLE, CHARLOTTE, DENVER and NASHVILLE.
Commented SANDERS, "Although it was a difficult choice, it's time for me to begin a new phase in my career, and I wish them all the best." His final day at the company will be TUESDAY, MAY 23rd.
Reach him at sandersonair@gmail.com.