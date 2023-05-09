Mike 'Sandman' Sanders

SAGA COMMUNICATIONS Country WVVR (BEAVER 100.3)/CLARKSVILLE, TN PD/afternoon host MIKE "SANDMAN" SANDERS has announced his resignation.

SANDMAN managed the well-established Country station. He became a part of the CLARKSVILLE group in SEPTEMBER 2020. He has previously worked in JACKSONVILLE, CHARLOTTE, DENVER and NASHVILLE.

Commented SANDERS, "Although it was a difficult choice, it's time for me to begin a new phase in my career, and I wish them all the best." His final day at the company will be TUESDAY, MAY 23rd.

Reach him at sandersonair@gmail.com.

