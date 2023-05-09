New Weekly Callout Data Service

INTEGR8 RESEARCH is launching a new national weekly callout research service for the U.S. It’s called INTEGR8 USA, and will debut on JUNE 1st. INTEGR8 USA will showcase new music research offered for three formats: Pop (CHR/Hot AC), Country, and Alternative. AUDACY has signed on as a charter subscriber of INTEGR8 USA for all three formats.

INTEGR8 RESEARCH President MATT BAILEY noted, “INTEGR8 USA offers a robust sample of real radio listeners that will allow programmers to drill down to the age, ethnicity, and regions that best align to their stations’ strategy and market makeup. Finally, stations that couldn’t afford their own callout have access to premium weekly research.”

BAILEY has announced that he will also host quarterly webinars to offer exclusive intelligence on trends in each format and answer subscriber questions.

The samples will be comprised of hundreds of fans in each format who will be interviewed for inclusion in INTEGR8 USA data. Subscribers have access to 42 weekly new music reports as well as quarterly recurrent data available through INTEGR8’s interactive online reporting platform, as well as other features.

AUDACY EVP/Head Of Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO noted AUDACY’s early adoption of INTEGR8 USA, “While we will continue to utilize INTEGR8 RESEARCH’s local service, INTEGR8 USA allows us to offer outstanding fresh callout data with frequent reporting and large sample sizes to all of our stations in multiple formats to better inform programming decisions.”

For more on INTEGR8 USA, go here.

