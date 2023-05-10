Styles

DAVE STYLES has joined the team at AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES for fill-in.

STYLES previously spent eleven years at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES and eight more at sister Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY-FM)/LOS ANGELES. STYLES left KBIG in MARCH 2022.

STYLES is also in his 11th season as In-Stadium Host for the LOS ANGELES DODGERS and has been serving as announcer for the WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE tour.

Of his new home at KRTH (K-EARTH 101), STYLES noted quickly, "What a station to be a part of."

« see more Net News