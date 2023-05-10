-
Veteran L.A. Personality Dave Styles Joins KRTH (K-Earth 101)/Los Angeles
by Pete Jones
May 10, 2023 at 9:49 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
DAVE STYLES has joined the team at AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101)/LOS ANGELES for fill-in.
STYLES previously spent eleven years at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES and eight more at sister Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MY-FM)/LOS ANGELES. STYLES left KBIG in MARCH 2022.
STYLES is also in his 11th season as In-Stadium Host for the LOS ANGELES DODGERS and has been serving as announcer for the WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE tour.
Of his new home at KRTH (K-EARTH 101), STYLES noted quickly, "What a station to be a part of."