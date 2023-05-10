Price (Photo: Robert Chavers)

OTTO PRICE has joined WME as an agent in its NASHVILLE-based Christian Music Department . PRICE has been working as a producer/arranger/composer with his SQUARE ONE CREATIVE GROUP and is a former VP/A&R at WARNER MUSIC GROUP and touring bassist for DC TALK.

"OTTO brings a wealth of industry knowledge and experience to WME," said WME NASHVILLE office Co-Heads BECKY GARDENHIRE, JOEY LEE, and JAY WILLIAMS in a joint statement. "He has a deep understanding of the Christian market and will be influential in building upon the Christian Music team’s success."

"Our clients’ talent and passion for sharing hope and faith through their music is truly inspiring, and we take pride in their remarkable accomplishments," said WME NASHVILLE Partner MIKE SNIDER. “With OTTO's expertise and our high-caliber roster, WME is poised for continued growth and success in the Christian Music genre.”

