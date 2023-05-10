-
Mary Anne Ivison Adds Branding Duties For WAVV (Wave 101.1FM)/Fort Myers-Naples
by Perry Michael Simon
Voiceover and station branding specialist and "LET'S TAKE THIS OUTSIDE" podcast host MARY ANNE IVISON has added FORT MYERS BROADCASTING COMPANY AC WAVV (WAVE 101.1FM)/FORT MYERS-NAPLES to her client roster for branding duties.
IVISON is exclusively represented for station branding voiceover work by HOSS MANAGEMENT GROUP.
