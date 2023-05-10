Supporting American Heart Association

CIRCLE NETWORK and the AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION are partnering to raise awareness of heart disease in women, stroke, CPR and the need for ongoing medical research with a series of four OPRY LIVE performances to air on the network over the next coming weeks, starting on SATURDAY, MAY 13th.

The first episode of the OPRY LIVE shows, hosted by NATALIE STOVALL, will include an appearance from SUSAN LUCCI, EMMY-award winning actress, NEW YORK TIMES best-selling author and a national ambassador for the AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION. The remaining episodes will air on SATURDAYS, and will feature supporting PSA messages from BOBBY BONES, RANDY and MARY TRAVIS, SARA EVANS, LORRIE MORGAN, the OAK RIDGE BOYS, MANDY BARNETT, the GATLIN BROTHERS, BIG KENNY and more.

Country WSM-AM/NASHVILLE and CIRCLE's morning show, "Coffee, Country & CODY," will also participate, featuring interviews over the coming weeks spotlighting lifesaving health information. Interviews will include LUCCI, heart disease and stroke survivors, and health and medical experts.

CIRCLE NETWORK GM DREW REIFENBERGER said, “It’s very important to us at CIRCLE to bring attention to philanthropic missions through our media platforms and the stage at the GRAND OLE OPRY. The AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION does amazing work for people of all ages, and it’s a mission we’re proud to share with our viewers.”

AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION COO SUZIE UPTON added, “We’re excited to bring attention to the work we do at the AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION through CIRCLE NETWORK’s iconic OPRY LIVE program on Country music’s biggest stage. It’s important for us to inform and educate AMERICANS nationwide about heart and brain health, and how they can support the cause in a meaningful way.”

