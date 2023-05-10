Smith

TRIBL RECORDS adds RYAN WESLEY SMITH as A&R Executive in a joint venture deal with SMITH's company, BIG FUTURE MUSIC GROUP. He'll be be assisting with both its current roster and new talent.



TRIBL CEO LEONARD BROOKS shared, “This marks an exciting new chapter for TRIBL as we announce our new partnership. Through this joint venture, we will be combining our respective strengths and expertise to create a powerful synergy that will drive innovation and growth in our industry. I am thrilled to embark on this journey with RYAN and look forward to the great things we will accomplish together."



SMITH added, “It is really exciting to join forces with TRIBL RECORDS in this new role, in addition to the launch of a joint-venture with BIG FUTURE. I believe this partnership will be fuel for continued growth and allow us to see new heights together. Onward!”

« see more Net News