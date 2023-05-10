Red Carpet Show Is Back

AMAZON's PRIME VIDEO will bring music fans to its red carpet show once again with interactive experiences, music and fashion just ahead of tomorrow (5/11) night's 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Hosting this year's red-carpet event are COUNTRY HEAT WEEKLY podcast co-hosts AMBER ANDERSON and KELLY SUTTON, artists PRISCILLA BLOCK and BRELAND and WESTWOD ONE'S ACM Radio Award winning personality ELAINA SMITH.

The show will stream live for free beginning at 7p (ET) on PRIME VIDEO, the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH and AMAZON LIVE. The party before “Country Music’s Party of the Year” will give fans VIP access to all the excitement from the red carpet, including the night’s fashion trends, a look behind-the-scenes, and performances from DALTON DOVER, TIGIRLILY GOLD and MATT STELL.

The 58th ACM AWARDS will be free to stream live for a global audience across more than240 countries and territories exclusively on PRIME VIDEO and the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH, with the official ACM RED CARPET SHOW beginning THURSDAY, MAY 11th at 7p (ET) from FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX.

