New Exhibit Coming June 6th

The COUNTRY MUSIC HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM in downtown NASHVILLE is set to unveil a new exhibit, "In The Hands of Fans: Fifty Years of CMA FEST," on JUNE 6th. The exhibit will feature photographs capturing the spirit and memorable moments of CMA FEST's first five decades. The exhibit is free, and will be on display until NOVEMBER of this year in the museum's first-floor Community Corridor.

Artists featured in the photographs include JIMMIE ALLEN, GARTH BROOKS, RAY STEVENS, LORETTA LYNN, BARBARA MANDRELL, PAUL and LINDA McCARTNEY, DOLLY PARTON, PORTER WAGONER, CHARLEY PRIDE, and others. Other items on display include posters and promotional items representing the 50 years.





« back to Country Net News