Out This Friday

iHEARTRADIO Top 40 WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK afternoon hosts MAXWELL and CRYSTAL gave listeners an early preview of the new album from JONAS BROTHERS, THE ALBUM, at an iHEARTRADIO ALBUM PREVIEW PARTY, attended by contest winners, who also received tickets to the group's upcoming tour stop at YANKEE STADIUM.

The group members were on hand for a Q&A session after the album was played. A similar event is planned for sister Top 40's KIIS (KIIS FM)/LA, WKSC(103.5 KISS FM)/CHICAGO, KHKS (106.1 KISS FM)/DALLAS, and WXKS (KISS 108)/BOSTON. THE ALBUM will be released on FRIDAY (5/12). Click here to check out the reaction of the guests when the brothers walked into the preview party.

« see more Net News