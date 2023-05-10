June 6-7

BILLBOARD magazine will host "BILLBOARD Country Live In Concert" at MARATHON MUSIC WORKS in NASHVILLE on TUESDAY, JUNE 6th, with JELLY ROLL as the headliner and NATE SMITH opening the show. The following day (JUNE 7th), "BILLBOARD Country Live In Conversation" will kick off with a Q&A with GARTH BROOKS. The latter is a one-day, ticketed conference for fans and industry that will feature several sessions where other top Country acts, including CARLY PEARCE, BAILEY ZIMMERMAN, BRIAN KELLEY, LAUREN ALAINA, MEGAN MORONEY and LADY A's HILLARY SCOTT will speak about some of the issues currently facing Country music.

The JUNE 7th programming will also include a Q&A with JELLY ROLL, as well as a "Women Of Country" panel with SCOTT, PEARCE, LILY ROSE, MADELINE EDWARDS and MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY's Colled of Media and Entertainment Dean BEVERLY KEEL. ZIMMERMAN and MORONEY will be featured on "The Future Of Country" panel alongside SMITH and PRISCILLA BLOCK.

The event, timed just ahead of CMA FEST in NASHVILLE, will also feature a panel focused on that festival's 50th anniversary, featuring artists who have spanned its half century, including KELLEY, ALAINA, TERRI CLARK and BILL ANDERSON. Another session will focus on the music of PARAMOUNT's YELLOWSTONE, with DANI ROSE of HONEY COUNTY, artist manager BRIAN SCHWARTZ of 7S MANAGEMENT, the show's music supervisor, ANDREA VON FOERSTER, and CMT SVP/Music & Talent LESLIE FRAM. Finally, a songwriter in the round session will feature NASHVILLE hit-makers JESSIE JO DILLON, NICOLLE GALYON and CHASE McGILL performing and sharing the stories behind their songs.

Additional participants are still to be announced. Tickets for both events will be available for purchase on FRIDAY, MAY 12th at 9a (CT) at live.billboard.com. The prices have not yet been disclosed.

« see more Net News