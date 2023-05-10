On Tour This Summer

TOOSII, with his single, "Favorite Song" rising on multiple radio format charts, and his debut album, "NAUJOUR", out on JUNE 2, is going to hit the road on a U.S. tour. "THE TOOSII: NAUJOUR TOUR" kicks off JULY 26 in SAN FRANCISCO and wraps up SEPTEMBER 3 in INDIANAPOLIS.

With this summer tour winding across the U.S., TOOSII will play THE WILTERN in LOS ANGELES on JULY 27 and the PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE in NEW YORK on AUGUST 27.

« see more Net News