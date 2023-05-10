-
Toosii Sets U.S. Summer Tour
by Pete Jones
May 10, 2023 at 9:41 AM (PT)
TOOSII, with his single, "Favorite Song" rising on multiple radio format charts, and his debut album, "NAUJOUR", out on JUNE 2, is going to hit the road on a U.S. tour. "THE TOOSII: NAUJOUR TOUR" kicks off JULY 26 in SAN FRANCISCO and wraps up SEPTEMBER 3 in INDIANAPOLIS.
With this summer tour winding across the U.S., TOOSII will play THE WILTERN in LOS ANGELES on JULY 27 and the PALLADIUM TIMES SQUARE in NEW YORK on AUGUST 27.