Whitters Wins

ZACH BRYAN and HAILEY WHITTERS received early news that they are winners in tomorrow night's (5/11) 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS. Both wins were announced on social media YESTERDAY (5/9), with WARNER RECORDS' BRYAN named New Male Artist of the Year and PIGASUS/SONGS & DAUGHTERS/BIG LOUD's WHITTERS winning in the corresponding New Female category.

WHITTERS received her trophy last night, and performed, during the "Live From The ACMs: ACM New Artist Winners Celebration," which streamed live from TEXAS on the AMAZON MUSIC channel on TWITCH.

The 58th ACM AWARDS, co-hosted by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS, will stream live on PRIME VIDEO beginning at 6p (CT) on THURSDAY, MAY 11th from the FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE and the AMAZON MUSIC app starting at 7p (CT).

« see more Net News