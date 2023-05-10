Maria Becerra (Photo: Miguel Valencia - Warner Music Latina)

ARGENTINE Latin GRAMMY nominee, MARIA BECERRA has signed with WARNER MUSIC LATINA in a new joint venture deal with 300 ENTERTAINMENT. BECERRA first signed with 300 ENTERTAINMENT in 2020 as the label's first Latin artist.

BECERRA has become a much sought after artist and has collaborated with CAMILA CABELLO, J BALVIN, PRINCE ROYCE, MANUEL TURIZO, PABLO ALBORÁN, ZION & LENNOX, TINI, and BECKY G, among many others.

"I am thrilled to be a part of the WARNER MUSIC LATINA family. I know that together we will achieve incredible things and that this union will allow me to go even further in my career and solidify my global expansion," commented BECERRA. She concluded, "I’m honored to be part of their roster and look forward to working with such a skilled and talented team."

WARNER MUSIC LATIN AMERICA Pres. ALEJANDRO DUQUE added, "It's an honor to have MARIA BECERRA join us at WARNER MUSIC LATINA. She's a standout artist with a strong team behind her, and her past successes are a testament to that. We're excited to continue the path that was started by 300 ENTERTAINMENT and KEVIN’s team, and are very excited for our future together."

BECERRA's manager, JOSE LEVY said, "We are very happy and deeply grateful to 300 ENTERTAINMENT, KEVIN LILES, and his entire team, for the support they have provided MARIA since the beginning, because due to their dedication, efforts and teamwork, MARIA has been able to achieve the success she celebrates today, which leads us to this important next step with WARNER MUSIC LATINA, spearheaded by ALEJANDRO DUQUE, to continue growing with the next albums."

300 ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT Chairman and CEO KEVIN LILES noted, "It’s been amazing to see the growth of MARIA as an artist, and I’m so proud of everything that we’ve been able to accomplish together so far. Tapping into the vast, global reach of our WARNER MUSIC GROUP family with the addition of WARNER MUSIC LATINA – led by ALEJANDRO DUQUE – to the team behind her, there is absolutely no limit on where she can go. That’s the power of #biggerfamilybusiness."

