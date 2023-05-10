Halverson (Photo: Felicity Tidwell)

NASHVILLE-based artist management firm THE ERV WOOLSEY COMPANY has signed CANTON, SD native TYLER HALVERSON. The independent artist has amassed a fan base with his five-song catalog reeling in more than 20 million streams in less than two years, while garnering support from fellow artists KYLIE FREY, MUSCADINE BLOODLINE and PARKER McCOLLUM, among others. His duet with FREY, “Your Bar Now,” caught the attention of WOOLSEY, who has now signed HALVERSON to his client roster. (WOOLSEY also manages FREY.)

HALVERSON most recently released “Her,” his major label debut on ATLANTIC RECORDS, which also debuted as one of 20 Country songs on the U.S. SPOTIFY VELOCITY chart. He's expected to release more new music this summer.

WOOLSEY said, “TYLER has a unique sound and perspective on storytelling that I really appreciate. I’m excited for what the future holds for this young man and the opportunity to work with him.”

ERV WOOLSEY COMPANY VP/New Artist Management ALLEN MITCHELL added, “TYLER HALVERSON is a kind soul but a fierce music man. His craft for songwriting and entertaining sets a standard that I’m fortunate to represent.”

HALVERSON is set to support McCOLLUM on a string of arena tours over the summer. He is booked by UTA.

« see more Net News