Howie Carr

Syndicated NEW ENGLAND radio talk show host HOWIE CARR is recovering at home after suffering a medical episode while on the air on MONDAY. CARR was in the middle of an interview during his afternoon drive show, based at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WRKO-A/BOSTON, when he began to lose consciousness and appeared to pass out behind the microphone. The station immediately went into an extended commercial break and called for medical attention for CARR.

The show returned after the break with a substitute host.

COX MEDIA GROUP WFXT-TV/BOSTON reported that CARR’s wife said that “one of their grandchildren had been sick with Norovirus and it spread to HOWIE.”

CARR’s family posted on Twitter, "Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers for HOWIE. During his show today, he fainted. He is getting care now and doing better.”

CARR’s return to his radio show has yet to be determined.

