-
Tory Lanez Denied New Trial In Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion
by Pete Jones
May 11, 2023 at 1:20 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
A LOS ANGELES COUNTY judge has denied a motion by attorneys for TORY LANEZ to get a new trial in the 2020 shooting of MEGAN THEE STALLION. In DECEMBER 2022, LANEZ was found guilty on three felony counts in the shooting.
LANEZ's lawyers were pursuing a new trial claiming that some evidence and testimony in the case were prejudicial to LANEZ's defense. LOS ANGELES COUNTY Superior Court Judge DAVID HERRIFORD denied the motion for a new trial and set LANEZ's sentencing for JUNE 13. He could face up to 22 years in jail.