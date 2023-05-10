Tory Lanez (Photo: Michael A Walker Jr / Shutterstock.com)

A LOS ANGELES COUNTY judge has denied a motion by attorneys for TORY LANEZ to get a new trial in the 2020 shooting of MEGAN THEE STALLION. In DECEMBER 2022, LANEZ was found guilty on three felony counts in the shooting.

LANEZ's lawyers were pursuing a new trial claiming that some evidence and testimony in the case were prejudicial to LANEZ's defense. LOS ANGELES COUNTY Superior Court Judge DAVID HERRIFORD denied the motion for a new trial and set LANEZ's sentencing for JUNE 13. He could face up to 22 years in jail.

