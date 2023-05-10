Added To AdLarge Portfolio

ADLARGE has added the "Vulnerable," the podcast hosted by CHRISTY CARLSON ROMANO to its ad sales portfolio. The weekly episodic audio and video YOUTUBE show is part of the PODCO NETWORK, which features a slate of shows hosted by stars from both DISNEY and NICKELODEON. ng female and underrepresented voices in the audio space.

ROMANO got her start on the DISNEY CHANNEL series, "Even Stevens," going on to star in shows like "Kim Possible" and "Cadet Kelly." She founded the "Vulnerable" podcast, a weekly show where she interviews other child stars, former DISNEY actors, friends, colleagues and more to share their experiences and paths to adulthood.

Said ROMANO, “I'm thrilled to have ADLARGE as partners in my journey to build 'Vulnerable' into a dynamic podcast and safe space for meaningful discussions surrounding mental health and honest growth.”

Added ADLARGE CEO CATHY CSUKAS, “CHRISTY holds nothing back, sharing her real and honest experiences as a child growing up in the HOLLYWOOD machine. These are not the fun, over-filtered posts that you typically see on social media from celebrities. These are the difficult but necessary conversations CHRISTY and her guests have sharing their truth and genuinely connecting with her audience. This is the type of real content we are committed to amplifying at ADLARGE.”

