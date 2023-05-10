Q1 Revenue Report

AUDACY has reported Q1 2023 net revenue of $259.6 million, down 4% from Q3 2021's $275.2m. Spot revenue was down 9% to $159.3m, while digital revenue was down 1.9% from $58.0m last year to $56.9m. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3.5m, compared to $26.0m last year.

Said CEO DAVID FIELD, "We are making progress on each of our drivers, including our podcasting and digital marketing solutions businesses, our reinvented streaming audio platform, our emerging ad tech and ad products, and our enhanced national enterprise business development efforts."

To view the full financial report, go here.

« see more Net News