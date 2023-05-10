Frank Kozic Production

FRANK KOZIC, a prolific album cover and poster artist who designed album covers for QUEENS OF THE STONE AGE, MELVINS, OFFSPRING and others, has died at the age of 61.

His iconic album covers include QUEEN OF THE STONE AGE’s self-titled album, MELVINS’ "Houdini," and the OFFSPRING’s "Americana." Some of the bands whose tour posters he designed include NIRVANA, SONIC YOUTH, THE WHITE STRIPES, BUTTHOLE SURFERS and BEASTIE BOYS.

Wrote his wife SHARON, “FRANK was a man larger than himself, an icon in each genre he worked in. He dramatically changed the industry he was a part of. He was a creative force of nature. We are so beyond lucky and honored to have been part of his journey, and he will be missed beyond what words could ever express. He loved his wife, his cats, classic muscle cars, mentoring others, and DISNEYLAND. His forceful presence will be missed by all who knew him. His legacy, like all great masters, will live on through his art and our memories of him.”

KOZIK began doing posters for local rock bands in AUSTIN in the early '80s after being part of the mail art community. He started his own label, MAN'S RUIN RECORDS, releasing records by KYUSS, HIGH ON FIRE, MELVINS and more. He was the creative director at KIDROBOT, an art toy company.

“I was part of the trash world,” he said in 2018. “I was a no-education loser person, and was definitely into hedonistic experiences. While I have an appreciation of fine art and I understand it, I was going to punk rock shows, not college nor museums. All of the stuff that really turned my crank was that stuff, and it was all stuff that we could kind of reproduce in our own lives; we could get a shitty car and drive around real fast, and we could hang out with fun people and party… and a lot of that stuff is really visually arresting. It’s all power imagery, and it really gets basic impulses across: sex, drugs, violence, weird shit.”

