COUNTRY RADIO SEMINAR's latest webinar, "The CRS Music Test: It Takes All Sorts," is expanding the reach of the research results beyond CRS 2023 registered attendees. The presentation, which takes place on WEDNESDAY, MAY 17th at 1p (CT), will feature a deeper dive into the auditorium music test conducted by NUVOODOO that was presented at CRS in MARCH, with insights and perspectives provided by experienced programmers. The registration link for the live webinar is here.

The webinar's panel discussion will cover various aspects of the music test, including its effectiveness, its impact on programming decisions, and the challenges of interpreting the results. The episode will feature a panel of experienced programmers, including AUDACY's MARCI BRAUN and LEIGHTON BROADCASTING's BROOK STEPHENS. Set to add additional feedback throughout the webinar are BIG MACHINE RECORDS GM CLAY HUNNICUTT, who will moderate the discussion, and NUVOODOO MEDIA CEO CAROLYN GILBERT and co-founder LEIGH JACOBS.

Said CRS Executive Director RJ CURTIS, "CRS is proud to make our 2023 research presentation fully public during this 360 episode, with a deeper dive into this comprehensive, 716-song music test. Our esteemed panel will provide feedback, analysis, and insight on how to best implement these results for any market and all competitive situations."

The webinar will be available for on-demand viewing at www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

