Greig

CUMULUS MEDIA Urban WBLX (93BLX) and R&B WDLT/MOBILE, AL PD E.J. GREIG has exited the company after nine years.

GREIG told ALL ACCESS, "On JUNE 1st my contract with CUMULUS MOBILE AL will officially end. It has been a wonderful 9 years in MOBILE. I feel ridiculously blessed to have been allowed to lead two Heritage stations to number 1 and 2 consistently, never losing a book in 9 years. I have to say thank you very much to CUMULUS for giving me this opportunity, and thanks for all the guidance, support, and friendships created during this journey.

"I must thank MAURICE DEVOE and ANGEL BROWN-IVEY for bringing me to MOBILE, and DOUG HAMMOND, KEN JONSON, and KENNY SMOOV for their guidance and support. And MOJO, you are a stand-up guy and I wish you a lot of success as the cluster OM.

"The team in MOBILE is the best period. FELICIA "WORK MOM" ALLBRITTON, Ms. JANICE MOORE, STORMY, AL MYT, CATHE B, and NICK AT NIGHT (OG TRIPLE OG). DJ SILK, SMOOTH, DEJA, ZOE, SHAVO,.VICK EVANS, LINK, CRA CRA DALE, KEVIN, and MS. DEBORAH. A big thanks to each of the amazing CUMULUS PDs who have been so supportive to this day. Thank you to ZEUS, and the ALABAMA Music Awards crew.

"There are so many that were a part of this unprecedented continuous success. Last but most certainly not least, the ALABAMA MEDICAID office employee entrance shares a hall in the same building as CUMULUS. Those folks were my extended support staff/ research department. To them and the great people of FLORIDA- ALABAMA-MISSISSIPPI (FAM) I will be eternally grateful for all the love and support. On my worst day, this was the best job ever. I can be reached at (251) 235-2346 or my email here."

« see more Net News