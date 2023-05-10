Benztown Gets Busy

BENZTOWN is offering radio stations a four-hour music special for any daypart, created especially for MEMORIAL DAY weekend. The “HOT MIX MEMORIAL DAY Party Starter” is available in Top 40 and Rhythmic/Crossover formats and features non-stop hits by THE WEEKND, MILEY CYRUS, SZA, POST MALONE, PINKPANTHERESS, DRAKE and LIZZO, among others. To get the free special for your station, go here.

HOT MIX PD DARIN TAOKA said: “I want to express my heartfelt thanks to all of our amazing stations and welcome our latest affiliates to the HOT MIX family! We’ve had an incredible first quarter and with the addition of our latest show, '2K To Today,' we’re showing no signs of slowing down. We’re just getting started.”

BENZTOWN Affiliate Sales Mgr. MARK WILSON commented, “HOT MIX is a well-respected weekday and weekend programming product that arms stations with not only top-quality mix production but affords them the flexibility to brand the show in their own likeness. Unlike most syndicated products, HOT MIX provides anonymity while still becoming an integral part of your station lineup."

