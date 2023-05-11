SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING was named BMI's Pop Publisher Of The Year for the sixth consecutive year at the 71st annual POP AWARDS, held TUESDAY night, with KHALID named CHAMPION AWARD winner.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING scored 25 of the past year’s most performed pop songs in the U.S. including “Glimpse of Us,” “Numb,” “Bad Habit,” “Get Into It (Yuh),” “Running Up That Hill,” “So Good,” “That’s What I Want,” “Vegas,” and more. THE KID LAROI and JUSTIN BIEBER's “Stay” was also named BMI’s pop Song Of The Year.

KHALID's CHAMPION AWARD was given in recognition of his creative accomplishments, as well as his dedication to community, education, and supporting the next generation of songwriters.

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING EVP/Head of A&R WALTER JONES commented, “Congratulations to all SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING’s songwriter winners – your creative brilliance continues to inspire us all. I’d also like to thank our incredible team for their dedication to SMP’s songwriters.”

SONY MUSIC PUBLISHING honorees also include RICKY REED, LATTO, RICK ROSS, KATE BUSH, LIL NAS X, POLO G, JOEL CASTILLO, DOVE CAMERON, ED SHEERAN, JOHNNY McDAID, SARAH AARONS, SAMMY WITTE, SHELTON YU-TING CHEUNG, Y2K, TATE McRAE, KEVINJONAS and DAVID STEWART, among others.

For the complete list of awards, visit BMI’s 2023 POP AWARDS page here.

« see more Net News