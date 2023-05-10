Marc

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WKYS/WASHINGTON, DC has tapped MARKY MARC for 7p-mid (ET). Most recently he handled PM drive at AUDACY WJMH (102 JAMZ)/GREENSBORO, SC. He's replacing LITTLE BACON BEAR.

PD MIKE "SWIFT" POWELL said, "We are thrilled that MARK is joining our team. His positive energy and passion for radio are contagious and needed in TODAY's industry. We're looking forward to making history with Marc as part of our DC family. "AROUND THE WAY" With MARKY MARC will debut on MONDAY MAY 15th."

MARC added, "This is a full-circle moment for me, and the opportunity of a lifetime. It really is a dream come true to be live on the radio in my hometown. I am ready to light the city up with my positive vibe and love for my community."

His resume includes evenings at BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Urban WZFX (FOXY 99)/FAYETTEVILLE, NC, a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from HBCU NORTH CAROLINA A&T, and Founder of THE "WHOUWIT" FOUNDATION whose purpose is to bring awareness to breast cancer and build multiple positive platforms for youth and community.

