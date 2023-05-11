Gerson (Photo: Universal Music Publishing Group)

UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING GROUP (UMPG) Chairman and CEO JODY GERSON will receive the ICMP RALPH PEER II Award for Outstanding Contribution to Global Music Publishing. GERSON will be honored by ICMP, the music publishing industry's global trade organization, at LONDON's ABBEY ROAD STUDIOS on JULY 10. GERSON is the first female Chairman of a global music company to be honored with the award.

In addition to her work as Chairman and CEO of UMPG, GERSON also co-founded the global non-profit SHE IS THE MUSIC. She also serves on the boards of directors of the USC ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE, THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME, and the NATIONAL MUSIC PUBLISHERS ASSOCIATION, among others.

