TOWNSQUARE MEDIA Top 40 WJBQ (Q97.9)/PORTLAND, ME brings aboard crosstown SAGA Hot AC WMGX (COAST 93.1) host KRISSY T for mornings, starting MONDAY, MAY 15th, succeeding 21-year-morning vets JEFF PARSONS and LORI VOORNAS, who are moving down the hall to sister AC WHOM. (NET NEWS 5/8)

The BOSTON native has also worked at MAINESTREAM Top 40/Rhythmic WHPT (HOT RADIO MAINE)/PORTLAND, ME, then-ENTERCOM Top 40 WODS (103.3 AMP RADIO)/BOSTON, and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WXKS (KISS 108) and Top 40/Rhythmic WJMN (JAM'N 94.5). She left PORTLAND for DETROIT in 2019, taking on nights at iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 95.5) and then moved to CUMULUS Country WDRQ for mornings.

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA/PORTLAND, ME Market President SARAH DOBBINS commented, "When you move one of the most successful morning shows in a generation, you better have an exciting replacement. One of MAINE’s top media personalities, KRISSY is joining the TOWNSQUARE MEDIA family and will host ‘KRISSY IN THE MORNING’ on Q97.9. As one of MAINE media’s top social media influencers, KRISSY will bring her energy and personality to MAINE’s legendary Q97.9. Our morning show lineup in PORTLAND just got stronger."

KRISSY added, "The opportunity to come back home and take over a 20+ year legacy morning show as my own, and on such a heritage station, is not only an honor but also so exciting. I can’t wait to unapologetically overshare my life again with MAINE!"

WJBQ (Q97.9) Brand Mgr. JADD NAAMANI said, "I couldn’t be more excited to collaborate and crush it with this superstar giving MAINE a new way to wake up every day!"

