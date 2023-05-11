Debuts May 23rd

Actor JESSE TYLER FERGUSON ("MODERN FAMILY") is hosting a new podcast for SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT in which he chats with celebrities over dinner at restaurants across LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK. "DINNER'S ON ME" premieres MAY 23rd with FERGUSON's "MODERN FAMILY" castmate JULIE BOWEN as the first guest, followed by an episode with "GREY'S ANATOMY" co-star JESSE WILLIAMS. Among the future guests will be FRED ARMISEN and KRISTEN BELL.

“Some of my favorite memories are first dates at my neighborhood Italian spot with my husband or lunch with my castmates from MODERN FAMILY -- because the best conversations always happen over meals” said FERGUSON. “That’s why I’m so excited for listeners to hear DINNER'S ON ME. We’re going deep, opening up and inviting fans to join us along the way.”

