Alberti-Perez, Low

Former GETTY IMAGES and PENGUIN RANDOM HOUSE CFO MILENA ALBERTI-PEREZ and BOSTON UNIVERSITY News-Talk WBUR/BOSTON CEO MARGARET LOW have been elected to the Board of Directors of NPR. Both will serve terms expiring in NOVEMBER 2025.

"It's a privilege to be on the NPR Board," said LOW. "I've devoted my entire professional life to journalism in the public interest. This work has never been for the faint of heart. Now it's even harder. We must see around corners, find new ways to connect with audiences and make ends meet. I hope I can make a difference for NPR and Member Stations at this critical juncture -- so that we can all thrive for decades to come."

