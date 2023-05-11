More Regional Winners

The RADIO TELEVISION DIGITAL NEWS ASSOCIATION has announced the winners of the 2023 EDWARD R. MURROW AWARDS for Region 3, ARIZONA, COLORADO, NEW MEXICO, UTAH and WYOMING, and Region 4, MINNESOTA, NORTH DAKOTA, SOUTH DAKOTA and WISCONSIN. The regional winners move on to the national awards competition with those winners announced in AUGUST.

The Region 3 radio winners:

Large Market

Breaking News Coverage: BONNEVILLE News-Talk KSL-A-F/SALT LAKE CITY, "UTAH School Shooting"

Continuing Coverage: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "CPR NEWS Coverage of CLUB Q Shooting"

Digital: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "CPR NEWS and DENVERITE Online"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: RIO SALADO COLLEGE News-Talk-Jazz-Blues KJZZ/PHOENIX, "UNSAFE: Abuse and Neglect of ARIZONA's Most Vulnerable Can Happen Anywhere"

Excellence in Sound: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "She was a World-Class Violinist Who Became Homeless. Now Her Instrument is Getting a New Life"

Feature Reporting: KJZZ, "Hundreds of Feet in the Air, Sonoran Highliners Face Fears and Find Balance"

Hard News: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "Fentanyl is Everywhere, and Showing up in Other Illicit Drugs"

Investigative Reporting: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "A Criminal Investigation and Complicated Professional History Loom over the ADAMS COUNTY Sheriff"

News Documentary: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "How COLORADO Counts Your Ballot"

News Series: KSL, "Follow the Ballot"

Newscast: KSL, "Freeway Shutdown"

Podcast: KSL PODCASTS, "THE LETTER"

Sports Reporting: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO, "‘Where Nerds Win’: At the COLORADO SCHOOL OF MINES, Excellence on the Field is a Natural Product"

Overall Excellence: COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO

Small Market

Breaking News Coverage: WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA, "After Defeat, CHENEY Says 'the Real Work Begins'"

Continuing Coverage: UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO News-Talk KUNM/ALBUQUERQUE, "Coverage of the Largest Wildfire in NEW MEXICO's Recorded History"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: ASPEN PUBLIC RADIO, "Uneven Landscapes: Spanish Emergency Alerts in the ROARING FORK VALLEY"

Excellence in Innovation: NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY News-Talk-Classical KNAU/FLAGSTAFF, AZ, "NASA Sets Its Sights on the Moon by Returning to Training Grounds in NORTHERN ARIZONA"

Excellence in Sound: KNAU, "The Inevitable Next Time: FLAGSTAFF Residents Grapple with the New Reality of Wildfire and Flood"

Excellence in Writing: KNAU, "Apache Elders Fight to Save the Vanishing Emory Oak"

Feature Reporting: ASPEN PUBLIC RADIO, "JAHIR RODAS Cuts His First Christmas Tree and Keeps His Grandmother’s Memory Alive"

Hard News: ASPEN PUBLIC RADIO, "Teen Rescues and Resuscitates Friend Caught in the CASCADES on Independence Pass, Credits CPR Training"

Investigative Reporting: COMMUNITY RADIO FOR NORTHERN COLORADIO News-Talk KUNC/GREELEY, CO, "A Secret Ballot System at COLORADO’s Statehouse is Quietly Killing Bills and Raising Transparency Questions"

News Documentary: JACKSON HOLE COMMUNITY RADIO, "FACETS: VOICES OF MOUNTAIN LIFE, Episode 2: Preserving a Teton Icon"

News Series: JACKSON HOLE COMMUNITY RADIO, "The Housing Crisis in JACKSON HOLE"

Podcast: WYOMING PUBLIC MEDIA, "THE GREAT INDIVIDUALIST: Episode 8, Slow Waters Run Deep"

Sports Reporting: ARIZONA PUBLIC MEDIA/TUCSON, "Racing Women Take to SOUTHERN ARIZONA Track for High-Speed Honors"

The Region 4 radio winners:

Large Market

Continuing Coverage: MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO/MPR NEWS, "RAINY LAKE Flooding, DAN KRAKER Reporting"

Digital: UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN-MILWAUKEE News-Talk WUWM/MILWAUKEE, "WUWM's Bubbler Talk & Voter Guide"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO/MPR NEWS, "North Star Journey Project"

Feature Reporting: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, "In 1918, US STEEL Dug Up Nearly 2000 OJIBWE Graves"

Hard News: MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO/MPR NEWS, "City Releases Body Camera Clip of Killing of Amir Locke"

Investigative Reporting: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO, "'This Valve Had Been Known to Leak'"

News Series: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO,"COVID Second Anniversary Series"

Newscast: AUDACY News-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS, "WCCO DRIVETIME NEWS"

Podcast: WISCONSIN PUBLIC RADIO in partnership with WISCONSIN WATCH, "OPEN AND SHUT"

Overall Excellence: WCCO

Small Market

Continuing Coverage: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "Attorney General JASON RAVNSBORG Impeached"

Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: COOK COUNTY COMMUNITY RADIO CORPORATION Variety WTIP/GRAND MARAIS, MN, "It Happens Here: The Roots of Racial Inequity on the NORTH SHORE"

Feature Reporting: WHITE PINE COMMUNITY BROADCASTING Variety WXPR/RHINELANDER, WI, "A Spearing Tradition"

Hard News: WXPR, "Unprecedented PFAS"

News Documentary: SOUTH DAKOTA PUBLIC BROADCASTING, "DAVE EGGERS Discusses His Book Being Prohibited by RAPID CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT"

News Series: MIDWEST COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk WTAQ-A-F/GREEN BAY, WI, "Girl in the Front Seat"

Newscast: GOPHER COMMUNICATIONS News-Talk-Classic Rock KROX-A-K221GU-K289CE/GRAND FORKS, MN, "KROX Noon Newscast"

Sports Reporting: WXPR, "Deer Season Opener"

« see more Net News