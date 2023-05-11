Podcasts For Advertisers

iHEARTMEDIA is expanding its efforts in production of branded content podcasts with the launch of RUBY, a studio dedicated to branded podcasts.

“Audio creates a relationship with consumers that no other marketing medium can compete with. When speaking directly to listeners, brands command a level of intimacy and authenticity that shifts perceptions and changes what’s possible,” said iHEARTMEDIA CMO GAYLE TROBERMAN. “According to MAGNA, podcasting ad spending is on track to grow 16 percent this year, 4x the overall market. And with over 80 percent of our branded podcast clients renewing for multiple seasons, it’s evident the advertisers and audience’s appetite continues to grow. RUBY will ensure that current and future clients will be able to harness iHEARTMEDIA’s powerful platform, scale and proven expertise to tell meaningful stories.”

