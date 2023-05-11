Big Bucks Ahoy

The INTERACTIVE ADVERTISING BUREAU's 2023 PODCAST UPFRONT kicked off with the release of the IAB's seventh annual podcast advertising revenue study, showing the continued growth of podcast ad sales at a clip twice as fast as overall digital advertising. "U.S. Podcast Advertising 2022 Revenue & 2023-2025 Growth Projections" highlighted Sports (15%), Society & Culture (14%), and Comedy (14%) as the top revenue-generating content genres, with the 2022 champion, News and Political Opinion, down from 19% to 12%. Meanwhile, the long tail is coming into play with smaller niche categories combining to drive 28% of all revenues. Overall revenue rose 26% year-over-year to $1.8 billion, with yearly revenues projected to more than double through 2025 to about $4 billion.

"In-person sports, lifestyle events, and in-store shopping have come back in a big way, taking the lead from news which held the top revenue genre spot since 2018," said IAB Media Center VP ERIC JOHN. "Podcasting revenue naturally reflects that shift in consumer behavior and it will be interesting to watch how the balance changes going forward."

Podcasting continues to evolve as an ideal medium for niche audiences, attracting advertisers in a wide range of categories including Advocacy, Education, Home Improvement, and beyond. These smaller categories, collectively, are driving 28% of all revenues.

"Both mass and niche advertisers like the audiences, targeting, and ROI along with the brand-safe and suitable environments that podcasting offers," added JOHN.

"It's clear now that the growth of podcasting was not just a temporary shift in behavior," said IAB CEO DAVID COHEN. "The diversity of voices and content -- often targeting underserved audiences -- is driving more listenership and more time spent, and that is attracting more advertisers."

See the complete report here. Part two of the report will be released during the IAB's Audio Leadership Gathering this FALL.

