Through Monday

AUDACY Top 40 WTDY (96.5 TDY)/PHILADELPHIA is celebrating TAYLOR SWIFT's return to PHILADELPHIA with her ERAS TOUR on MONDAY by renaming the station "Ninety-Swift-Five T-A-Y" through MONDAY at 9a.

The station is only playing TAYLOR SWIFT songs and all logos and socials reflect "TAYLOR'S HITS".

AUDACY/PHILADELPHIA SVP/Market Mgr. DAVID YADGAROFF commented, "It’s an exciting time for our stations as we welcome TAYLOR SWIFT back to PHILADELPHIA. TDY will celebrate this amazing weekend by showcasing TAYLOR in a special way. We can’t wait to turn TDY into T-A-Y, Taylor’s Hits!"

Additionally, WTDY will be onsite at LINCOLN FINANCIAL FIELD prior to each concert on MAY 12, 13 and 14, celebrating TAYLOR SWIFT’s music with “TAYLOR-OKE” karaoke and a TAYLOR SWIFT photo booth, with props depicting each era from the tour. The station will also give away last chance tickets on air each day.

