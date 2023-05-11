First Grantees

The WARNER MUSIC GROUP/BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION SOCIAL JUSTICE FUND (WMG/BFF SJF) has announced its first cohort of grantees, seven organizations receiving $1.4 million. The initial partners are the CHILDREN’S RIGHTS INNOVATION FUND (CRIF), ATLANTIC RECORDS and JANELLE MONAE's FEM THE FUTURE, FUNDERS COLLABORATIVE FOR YOUTH ORGANIZING (FCYO), SPARK, THE BROTHERHOOD SISTER SOL, URGE, and the FORD FOUNDATION and KORNFELD FOUNDATION's YOUTH ORGANIZING & CULTURE CHANGE FUND (YOCCF).

“The youth organizing field has been largely under-resourced for decades despite remarkable growth and development catalyzed by youth organizers,” said WMG/BFF SJF Exec. Dir. LORELEI WILLIAMS. “Young people have historically been at the forefront of dynamic movements to reimagine our democracy, country and world and build the power of Black and marginalized communities. As our global community continues to navigate the convergence of social, political and health crises, investing in these organizations is an opportunity to elevate young voices leading change, holistically support the longevity of their work and move us closer to dismantling systemic injustices.”

