-
New iHeart/Novel Podcast Looks At Infamous Minor League Hockey Team
by Perry Michael Simon
May 11, 2023 at 6:33 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
The story of the infamous minor league hockey team that became known for fighting on the ice and unusual ownership off the ice is the focus of a new podcast from iHEARTPODCASTS and NOVEL.
"THE FIGHTY PUCKS," hosted by CLAIRE CROFTON, tells the story of the DANBURY TRASHERS, run by the 17 year old son of a businessman with alleged mob ties, debuts TODAY (5/11) with new episodes released on THURSDAYS.