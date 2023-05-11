'Slap Shot,' Sort Of, But For Real

The story of the infamous minor league hockey team that became known for fighting on the ice and unusual ownership off the ice is the focus of a new podcast from iHEARTPODCASTS and NOVEL.

"THE FIGHTY PUCKS," hosted by CLAIRE CROFTON, tells the story of the DANBURY TRASHERS, run by the 17 year old son of a businessman with alleged mob ties, debuts TODAY (5/11) with new episodes released on THURSDAYS.

