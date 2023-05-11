Wilson (l) and HARDY (Photo: Michael Buckner for PMC)

More winners have been revealed ahead of TONIGHT's (5/11) 58th ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, including two for HARDY and one for LAINEY WILSON, this year's two most nominated artists (NET NEWS 4/13). HARDY was named ACM Artist/Songwriter of the Year, while the music video for his duet with WILSON, "wait in the truck," earned both artists a win in the new Visual Media of the Year category. They share that win with video producer INKWELL PRODUCTIONS and director JUSTIN CLOUGH.

ASHLEY GORLEY was named ACM Songwriter of the Year, his first win after 10 nominations. GORLEY is a co-writer on three of the five Song of the Year nominees in TONIGHT's show. Watch GORLEY being surprised with the news of his win by actor and musician CHARLES ESTEN here.

They join previously announced winners ZACH BRYAN and HAILEY WHITTERS, who won New Male and New Female Artist of the Year, respectively, earlier this week (NET NEWS 5/10).

Both HARDY and WILSON are scheduled to perform on tonight's show, where "wait in the truck" is also nominated for Song of the Year and Music Event of the Year. WILSON has additional nominations in the Female Artist of the Year and Album of the Year categories, as well as Single of the year for her other song with "truck" in the title, "Heart Like A Truck."

The 58th ACM AWARDS, co-hosted by DOLLY PARTON and GARTH BROOKS, will stream live on PRIME VIDEO beginning at 7p (CT) (preceded by a red-carpet show at 6p) tonight from the FORD CENTER at THE STAR in FRISCO, TX. The full rebroadcast will stream the next day for free on AMAZON FREEVEE and the AMAZON MUSIC app starting at 7p (CT).

