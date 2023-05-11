Promotions

Three executives have received promotions from ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT. Head of Marketing CHRIS BROWN has been upped to EVP/ELEKTRA ENTERTAINMENT and Co-Head of ROADRUNNER RECORDS; VP/Marketing KATIE ROBINSON has been named Head of Marketing; and VP/A&R JOHNNY MINARDI has been upped to SVP/A&R and Head of FUELED BY RAMEN and Co-Head of ROADRUNNER RECORDS. ROBINSON and MINARDI remain based in LOS ANGELES and BROWN remains based in NEW YORK; all three report to President GREGG NADEL.

“ELEKTRA’s fierce commitment to artist development is only equaled by our dedication to executive development, and it’s been a privilege to watch CHRIS, KATIE, and JOHNNY grow into their own as leaders. ELEKTRA wouldn’t be what it is today without them. They’ve all individually made such a strong, tangible impact and delivered exceptional results that have elevated our artists on the global stage,” said NADEL. “In addition to bringing passion and creativity to everything they do, they have inspired and empowered their teams to do the same. These much-deserved, new posts will give them the opportunity to continue to lead, nurturing and promoting our remarkable talent, while helping shape the future sound and direction of ELEKTRA.”





Brown, Robinson, Minardi







