AUDACY's BETQL NETWORK has added a new weekend show, "THE BETTOR ANGLE," hosted by KATE CONSTABLE and CAMRON SMITH. The new show will air 4-7p (ET) SATURDAYS starting MAY 13th and will also stream on TWITCH.

“‘THE BETTOR ANGLE' is the latest example of the BETQL Network's dedication to delivering top-quality Wagertainment to our listeners and viewers, seven days a week,” said Brand Mgr. ANDREW WILLIAMS. “KATE and CAMRON will take listeners behind the numbers and uncovers the stories that shape the games. From injury reports to coaching strategies, they'll help listeners understand the factors that can make or break their bets.”

