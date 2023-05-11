New Show

WONDERY is teaming with BLOOMBERG for a six-episode podcast tracing the collapse of crypto firm FTX and the fall of its co-founder SAM BANKMAN-FRIED.

"SPELLCASTER: THE FALL OF SAM BANKMAN-FRIED," hosted by BLOOMBERG's HANNAH MILLER with reporting from her BLOOMBERG colleagues MAX CHAFKIN and ANNIE MASSA, will debut MAY 22nd on WONDERY+ and the BLOOMBERG terminal and will be available on other platforms starting JUNE 5th.

The show was announced as part of WONDERY's IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation in NEW YORK THURSDAY morning (5/11).

