Lineup Announced

The COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION TODAY (5/11) announced the return of performances to downtown NASHVILLE's ASCEND AMPHITHEATER on FRIDAY, JUNE 9th during CMA FEST (set for JUNE 8-11). THE CADILLAC THREE & Friends will headline the night, along with performances by BOY NAMED BANJO, RANDY ROGERS BAND, ELVIE SHANE, TENILLE TOWNES, and other guests.

In a joint statement, THE CADILLAC THREE said, "We are so excited to be a part of CMA FEST this year by headlining ASCEND AMPHITHEATER with a handful of our favorite artists, including BOY NAMED BANJO, RANDY ROGERS BAND, ELVIE, and TENILLE. Being born and raised in NASHVILLE, we’ve been coming to CMA FEST since it was FAN FAIR, and it’s an honor to get to be a part of the party again. It’ll be a special show, and we can’t wait to bring a little Country Fuzz to downtown NASHVILLE on a FRIDAY night."

Tickets are required, start at $15, and are available here.

