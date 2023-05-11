Karolyi

TOWNSQUARE Classic Rock WRKI (I95)/DANBURY, CT has hired MIKE KAROLYI for Afternoons starting this week. KAROLYI most recently was Brand Manager for TOWNSQUARE's Classic Rock simulcast on WQBK/WQSH (Q105.7 & 103.5)/ALBANY, NY.

KAROLYI posted the news on the WRKI website, saying "I am very happy to announce that I am moving into the Home of Rock and Roll, I95 in DANBURY. It's an honor for me to share the studio with the legendary ETHAN CAREY, LOU MILANO, LARGE DAVE and the rest of the personalities that you listen to every day. I spent nearly 30 years on the radio in HARTFORD, CT. In my time at WCCC I had the privilege of interviewing so many of the artists I grew up listening to. Imagine a kid from WINSTED, CT getting the opportunity to speak with JIMMY PAGE, DAVID LEE ROTH, OZZY OSBOURNE, STEVEN TYLER and so many more!"

