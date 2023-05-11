New Network Home

"GETTING CURIOUS WITH JONATHAN VAN NESS" is moving from STITCHER's EARWOLF podcast network to SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT.

The move for the "QUEER EYE" personality's podcast was announced at the end of SONY's IAB PODCAST UPFRONT presentation, with VAN NESS popping up in a video to signal the move and the addition of two spinoff podcasts.

