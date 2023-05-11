Caffey

SEEKER MUSIC publishing and record company, has acquired ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAMER CHARLOTTE CAFFEY's masters and publishing catalog. As lead guitarist, keyboardist and a primary songwriter for THE GO-GO’S, CAFFEY is responsible for some of the group’s greatest hits, including the band’s signature song, “We Got the Beat,” for which she was the sole songwriter.

Beyond her work with THE GO-GO’S, CAFFEY’s writing resume also boasts credits with other artists such as KEITH URBAN (the #1 country song “But for the Grace of God”) and her bandmate BELINDA CARLISLE, as well as in the film and TV space, where she’s written several theme songs, including for the CLUELESS TV series.

SEEKER MUSIC CEO EVAN BOGART said, “At SEEKER we prioritize passion and strategy, and only invest in the songs that me and my team absolutely love, and are excited about celebrating. CHARLOTTE’s catalog goes above and beyond those ‘requirements’ - her songwriting is timeless, she’s paved the way for female musicians and songwriters in this industry for nearly 45 years, and the entire world has been inspired by her music in basically every creative space. I’m so grateful and honored that she has entrusted us with her incredible catalog.”

CAFFEY added, “I instantly connected with EVAN on our love of songwriters and songwriting. He also understands that although this is a business deal it is extremely personal at the same time. I am very happy to be part of the SEEKER family.

