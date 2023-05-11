Moore

CUMULUS MEDIA R&B KMJK (107.3 KC's HIP HOP & R&B)/KANSAS CITY welcomes THE SHAY MOORE MORNING SHOW to its lineup beginning TUESDAY MAY 30th.

Most recently, MOORE hosted CARTER BROADCAST GROUP Urban KPRS (HOT 103 JAMZ)/KANSAS CITY's THE MORNING GRIND W/SHAY & SHYNE (NET NEWS 8/26/22). Her show replaces SEAN TYLER who exited in MARCH (NET NEWS 3/13).

MOORE said, "I'm thrilled that I'll be returning to KANSAS CITY, ready to light up the airwaves once again with a fresh new morning show exclusively on 107.3 KC’s R&B and Hip-Hop station. While I made the tough decision to leave KC in August 2022, receiving countless messages literally every day from listeners who missed my presence on the radio had me feeling like I had unfinished business in my second home. When 107.3 offered me the opportunity to host mornings again, I knew it was meant to be.

“I'm beyond grateful to the talented team I’ll be joining on 107.3. Thank you for believing in my career and testing the growth of my career and offering me this chance to serve the city that I love. Get ready to kick-start your day with THE SHAY MOORE MORNING SHOW, full of uplifting music, infectious laughter, and memorable moments that you won't want to miss.”

RVP/Market Mgr. DONNA BAKER added, “SHAY MOORE is fierce! Her inspiring presence and laughter light up the room, and she is the perfect addition to the talented 107.3 team.”

CUMULUS MEDIA VP/Urban Formats KENNY SMOOV said, “SHAY MOORE is a star. Her passion and enthusiasm come out of the speakers and connect with you. KANSAS CITY is lucky to have her and we're ecstatic to bring her aboard.”

KMJK PD BOOGIE D commented, “I'm very happy to welcome SHAY MOORE to KMJK-FM 107.3 KC's R&B and Hip-Hop team. SHAY's energy and experience are unmatched. She is the perfect addition to mornings and will engage listeners on the air and on all social media platforms. 107.3 listeners will be her co-hosts every morning from 5am to 10am and I can’t wait to see what is next. Let’s go!"

« see more Net News